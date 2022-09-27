Petrified Forest National Park announces fall guided hikes schedule

PETRIFIED FOREST, Ariz. — With fall around the corner brining changing colors and cooler temperatures to the landscape, the hiking season is here.

Come see the seasons change with a guided adventure off the beaten path in Petrified Forest National Park.

Red Basin/Clam Beds Sept. 30

Hike 8 ½ miles round trip through colorful geologic features, including some in recently acquired lands. Be prepared to hike approximately seven hours in off-trail conditions, average elevation gain about 600 feet, and rated strenuous due to length.

Onyx Bridge Oct. 1

Hike 5 miles round trip to Onyx Bridge, a dramatic example of petrified wood eroding out of the Black Forest Bed of the Chinle Formation. Be prepared to hike approximately five hours over rugged desert terrain, average elevation gain about 400 feet, and rated moderate.

Siltstone Oct. 7

Hike 6 ½ to 7 miles round trip viewing the three main scientific components of the park: archaeology, paleontology, and biology. A scenic ramble through the geology rich area west of the Flattops. Be prepared to hike approximately five to six hours over rugged desert terrain, average elevation gain about 400 feet, and rated moderate.

Jasper Road Oct. 8

Hike 3.5 miles round trip along a vintage 1930s era roadbed among beautiful, petrified logs. Be prepared to hike approximately two to three hours over rugged desert terrain, average elevation gain about 150 feet, and rated easy.

Martha’s Butte & Beyond Oct. 14

Hike 5 miles round trip over undulating terrain to experience abundant, ancient rock art. Be prepared to hike approximately five hours over rugged desert terrain, average elevation gain about 225 feet, and rated moderate.

Petroglyph Canyon Oct. 15

Hike 3.5 miles round trip to an old interpretive area featuring a foot trail constructed in the 1930s. The trail, which is challenging, provides access to a large number of petroglyphs. Be prepared to hike approximately three hours through off-trail conditions including climbing rocky conditions, average elevation gain about 200 feet, and rated easy except for the steep, rugged foot trail to the petroglyphs, which is challenging and optional.

