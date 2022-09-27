Nazlini community celebrates groundbreaking for Nazlini Senior Center

NAZLINI, Ariz. — On Sept. 22, Council Delegate Kee Allen Begay, Jr. joined President Jonathan Nez, Nazlini Chapter officials and Nazlini community members for the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Nazlini Senior Center.

“I thank our Nazlini Chapter officials for continuing to care for our elders and this new senior center will directly benefit our elders,” Begay said. “This groundbreaking ceremony is the first step and I am excited our elders will be able to see their new building as the new social hub of the Nazlini community.”

The current Nazlini Senior Center was built in 1986 then renovated in 1993 to serve over 375 Navajo elders with meals, recreation activities, transportation and supported services because of the age of the building, the Nazlini Senior Center continues to be cited as structurally deficient and unable to meet the safety and capacity standards from Indian Health Service’s Office of Environmental Services.

The senior center is funded by $2 milllion from the Sihasin Fund and the chapter allocated $75,000 to help cover costs.

“The CPMD staff work diligently with all of our chapters across the Navajo Nation to address various issues and needs in order to enhance the quality of life of our Navajo people,” said Navajo Nation Council Speaker Seth Damon “I thank my colleagues of the 24th Navajo Nation Council and President Jonathan Nez for passing Resolution CJY-30-22 to cover project shortfalls for much needed services in other Navajo communities.”

The new senior center will be a 3,915 square foot facility equipped with large dining areas, a commercial kitchen, wellness/fitness room, accommodations for ADA accessibility and offices for staff.

“I would also like to thank my colleagues of the 24th Navajo Nation Council for allocating an additional $3.2 million for the Tselani/Cottonwood Chapter,” Begay said. “I look forward to attending the groundbreaking ceremony for their new senior center soon.”

Information provided by Navajo Nation Council