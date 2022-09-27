Motivational speaker Chance Lee Rush shares stories at THS
TUBA CITY, Ariz. — Motivational speaker Chance Lee Rush visited staff and community members at Tuba City High School Sept. 17.
“What a blessing to visit Tuba City High School and work with the staff and community today,” he said in a Facebook post.
“I can’t wait to come back to this community.”
Rush serves as a consultant to tribes and organizations in reference to business, community outreach, staff trainings, and curriculum development. His passion for strengthening Native communities combined with his experiences led him to the development of Cloudboy Consulting, LLC.
Chance travels throughout the United States and Canada to work with Native communities in efforts to inspire, heal, motivate, and energize. He has a talent for using his energy and humor to spread a simple message, “Use your personal talents to lead you to greatness.” He promotes healthy living and lives his life alcohol and drug free.
