OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Tue, Sept. 27
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

More than $451K returned to buyers in Tate's auto settlement

Originally Published: September 27, 2022 8:07 a.m.

ST. MICHAELS, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation Human Rights Commission announced settlement checks were sent out from the Federal Trade Commission to individuals in the Tate’s Auto Group settlement.

Individuals who qualified for the settlement should be receiving a check in the mail or a payment by PayPal. Paper checks must be cashed within 90 days and the PayPal must be redeemed in 30 days.

“Navajo consumers must always be careful when making major purchases such as buying a vehicle, " said Navajo Nation Human Rights Commission Executive Director Leonard Gorman. "It is important to understand the contract you are signing. The contract itself says you can take the contract with you to study it. Consumers don't take advantage of this opportunity to study their contracts."

Gorman said the first settlement was in the amount of $7.2 million but it was referred to Tate's Auto bankruptcy proceedings where the $7.2 million could not be funded.

Consumers who have questions should contact the refund administrator JND Legal Administration at (888) 964-0009.

Donate to nhonews.com Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas