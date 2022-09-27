Hopi tribal liaison Holly Figueroa receives Community Health Champion award

KYKOTSMOVI, Ariz. — Hopi tribal liaison Holly Figueroa has received a Community Health Champion Award from the Health First Foundation.

The foundation recently presented its 2022 Community Health Champion awards to two individuals, a financial institution, and a community health clinic. The award is given for outstanding dedication to community health and well-being.

“These friends of Health First Foundation have made positive and enduring marks within our northern Arizona communities,” said Health First President and CEO Sandra Kowalski. “They help significantly to raise awareness and provide solutions to health needs in our region. We are grateful to them for all the good they do and for being close collaborators of the foundation.”

Figueroa is a member of the Hopi/Ohkay Owingeh tribe (Sun Clan) and works as the tribal liaison for Health Choice Arizona.

She is also president of the Arizona Rural Health Association and a certified Mental Health First Aid trainer. Her work with tribes is focused on crisis service, coordination of care, nation building, training and education, and reducing health disparities.

She has been an instrumental partner of Health First assisting the foundation with its efforts to support community health and well-being in tribal communities.

Dr. Serge Wright, owner of Sedona Eye Care also received a Community Health Champion award.

Wright has served as an optometrist in Sedona since 1973. A valued partner to Health First Foundation, he lent his support to the creation and funding of the Sedona Wildcat Extended Day Program for elementary school students.

Creek Valley Health Clinic and Desert Financial Credit Union also received Community Health Awards.

Community Health Champion awards are given annually at the discretion of the Health First Foundation president and board of directors.

Information provided by Health First Foundation.