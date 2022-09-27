OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Tue, Sept. 27
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

“Grand Finale” of fair season in Tuba City

The Western Navajo Fair takes place Oct. 6-9 in Tuba City. (Photo/NHO)

The Western Navajo Fair takes place Oct. 6-9 in Tuba City. (Photo/NHO)

By Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: September 27, 2022 8:35 a.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Western Navajo Nation Fair takes place Oct. 6-9 is considered to be the “Grand Finale” of the Navajo Nation Fair season. It takes place at the Western Navajo Fairgrounds, located off Highway 160 in Tuba City.

This year’s fair theme is Theme “We Fall, Fight and Rise as One.” Activities include a parade that runs the length of the town, rodeo, pow-wow, pageants, concerts, Ye’ii Bicheii ceremonies, country dances, carnival and more.

Concerts for the week will include MC Magic and Lil Rob, Horror Pops, Randy Rogers, Montel Jordan, Mya and 112.

Other events include a cancer walk with Navajo Nation royalties, drag show, Zumba madness, fashion show, an elder fest and influencer meet and greet.

Carnival rides and entertainment will be held at the Western Navajo Fairgrounds.

More information and a full schedule of events is available at westernnavajofair.org.

Donate to nhonews.com Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas