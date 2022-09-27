“Grand Finale” of fair season in Tuba City

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Western Navajo Nation Fair takes place Oct. 6-9 is considered to be the “Grand Finale” of the Navajo Nation Fair season. It takes place at the Western Navajo Fairgrounds, located off Highway 160 in Tuba City.

This year’s fair theme is Theme “We Fall, Fight and Rise as One.” Activities include a parade that runs the length of the town, rodeo, pow-wow, pageants, concerts, Ye’ii Bicheii ceremonies, country dances, carnival and more.

Concerts for the week will include MC Magic and Lil Rob, Horror Pops, Randy Rogers, Montel Jordan, Mya and 112.

Other events include a cancer walk with Navajo Nation royalties, drag show, Zumba madness, fashion show, an elder fest and influencer meet and greet.

Carnival rides and entertainment will be held at the Western Navajo Fairgrounds.

More information and a full schedule of events is available at westernnavajofair.org.