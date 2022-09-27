Around the Rez: week of Sept. 28

Taawaki Trail Run Oct. 1

The 2022 Taawaki Trail Run is Oct. 1. Registration is by phone (928) 734-3443. The run is limited to 100 participants. There will be a 10K and 8K virtual run event also. Hosted by the Hopi Wellness Center.

Western Navajo Fair Oct. 6-9 in Tuba City

The Western Navajo Fair takes place Oct. 6-9 in Tuba City and will host a men's and women's open rodeo, Oct. 8 and 9.

Ladies night at the Women's Open Rodeo Oct. 7.

Northland Pioneer college seeks entries for "Locally Grown" juried art exhibit

Artists from Navajo and Apache counties are invited to submit entries for Northland Pioneer College's Locally Grown art exhibit by Sept. 30.

The college will display the art from Oct. 31 to Dec. 2 in the Talon Gallery on the Show Low White Mountain Campus.

Gallery Director Magda Gluzek encourages submission of art in any media including drawings, paintings, pottery, sculptures, quilts, jewelry or any other original or unique artwork, including fuctional items.

Artist must be 18 years old to enter.

Locally Grown is a juried art exhibit. First, second and third place selections will win cash prizes. This year's juror is Pavel Amromin, a three-dimensional artist who works primarily with human form in ceramics.

Download the call for entries at https://www.npc.edu/talon-art-gallery/calls-entry.

More information about the Locally Grown exhibit or gallery shows, is available by contacting Magda Gluszek, at (928) 536-6176, (800) 266-7845, ext. 6176, or email magda.gluszek@npc.edu.

Northern Arizona Council of Governments seeks input on transportation

The Northern Arizona Council of Governments seeks input from the public on how it can better engage with the public as it develops a new "Public Involvement Plan" to guide public outreach and input gathering on transportation planning through the NACOG (Apache, Coconino, Navajo and Yavapai counties) region. The survey is online until Sept. 22 at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/R39Z983.

Across Nations celebrates 85th year

Across Nations, a Native Christian ministry, celebrates 85 years of service and will dedicate a new media building Oct. 1 in Tse Bonito. While many activities are still being planned, the event starts with a turkey shoot at 8 a.m. (MST) that day.

The ministry started in 1938 with the late Rev. H. Howard and it now runs a church, a school, a bookstore, several radio stations and other outreach programs. It is located 1.5 miles east of the Arizona/New Mexico state line on Highway 264 near Window Rock. More information is available by calling (505) 371-5587. Tse Bonito means "Water Under the Rock" in Navajo.

Mounument Valley Barn Dance Sept. 30

Monument Valley FFA and the Monument Valley Junior Class present Latigo Sept. 30 from 9 pm. to midnight at the Monument Valley AgriScience Center in Kayenta. There will be live music and a barn dance. Tickers are $10. No outside food or drink is allowed, concessions are available. Bring your own chair and

Final Hopi Farmers Market Oct. 2

The final weekend of the Hopi Farmers Market is oct. 2 at the Peace Academic Center in Kykotsmovi from 8 a.m to noon.

There are 10 available craft/food booths for $20 a booth. First come Firest service.

There will be in-person garden and food demonstrations including a garden demonstration at 9 a.m and a food demonstration at 10 a.m. Contact Kyle Nutumya for more information at (928) 405-9279. Pre-register at https://bit.ly/HFM102.

