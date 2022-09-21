Park Service investigating shooting at Petrified Forest National Park

PETRIFIED FOREST NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. - The National Park Service and partner law enforcement agencies are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at Petrified Forest National Park the morning of Sept. 20.

While driving in a remote area of the park, a bullet from a gunshot struck an unmarked National Park Service vehicle carrying two employees. No one was injured in the shooting.

The Blue Mesa Loop Road and all trails into the Blue Mesa area within Petrified Forest National Park are closed until further notice to allow law enforcement un-interrupted access to the scene. The main park road remains open during regular business hours.



The investigation into the incident is ongoing. No suspects have been identified at this time.

Petrified Forest National Park is in Northeastern Arizona.

Information provided by Petrified Forest National Park.