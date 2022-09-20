Rumble on the Mountain returns Sept. 24 with focus on Little Colorado

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The eighth annual Rumble on the Mountain returns to Flagstaff Sept. 24.

The theme of this year’s event is “The Little Colorado River, Heartbeat of the Plateau.”

The event will be at Northern Arizona University’s Native American Cultural Center from 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

As always, Rumble on the Mountain is "edu-tainment," featuring Indigenous artists, speakers and performers who gather to build solidarity fo rthe protection of sacred lands and spaces across the Colorado Plateau.

Event organizer Ed Kabotie said the Little Colorado River is vital to both the physical and cultural existence of Native American tribes in northeastern Arizona.

He said water rights settlements and ongoing threats of development to the river are causes of great distress for traditional people, as are the positions of the local, state and federal governments with respect to tribal interests.

"The Little Colorado River is the heartbeat of the Plateau," Kabote said. "It's health represents the well-being of the water systems throughout the region."



This year's event will feature the voices of Vernon Masayesva, Ed Kabotie and 'Tha Yoties, The Antelope Track Dance Group and Ryon Polequaptewa.

All ages are welcome at the event. Admission is free, the event is sponsored by the Center for Ecosystem Science and Society at NAU and the Climate Education Engagement and Design (CEED) program.