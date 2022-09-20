Navajo County K-9 leads officers to drug arrest on I-40

HOLBROOK, Ariz. - On August 19, 2022, Navajo County Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 40 at milepost 291 for civil traffic violations. Marc Kenley Eliazar of Knoxville, Tennessee, was arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for Possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana for sale, and transportation of marijuana.

During the traffic stop, deputies recognized signs of criminal activity at which time they called for a K-9 to assist. K-9 Zolton conducted a free air sniff of the vehicle and had a positive alert. During the search of the vehicle, 26 pounds of marijuana was located and seized. Kenley is currently being held on a $25,000 cash-only bond.

Information provided by ADOT