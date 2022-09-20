Navajo County K-9 leads officers to drug arrest on I-40
HOLBROOK, Ariz. - On August 19, 2022, Navajo County Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 40 at milepost 291 for civil traffic violations. Marc Kenley Eliazar of Knoxville, Tennessee, was arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for Possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana for sale, and transportation of marijuana.
During the traffic stop, deputies recognized signs of criminal activity at which time they called for a K-9 to assist. K-9 Zolton conducted a free air sniff of the vehicle and had a positive alert. During the search of the vehicle, 26 pounds of marijuana was located and seized. Kenley is currently being held on a $25,000 cash-only bond.
Information provided by ADOT
- Navajo Nation mourns loss of long-time employee Delphine Martinez
- Players honor fallen athletes at Tuba City High School game
- Valentina Clitso crowned Miss Navajo Nation
- Man charged after girls found in enclosed trailer in Flagstaff
- Tribes wait for Supreme Court decision in ICWA case
- Community information: Winslow Police Department issues public safety awareness notice
- Around the Rez: week of Sept. 14
- Photo highlights: Navajo Nation Fair
- Northern Arizona Healthcare announces opening of new cancer center
- Federal government removes 650 racist and derogatory names
- Holbrook Indian School student killed, four others injured in school bus crash on I-40
- Navajo Code Talker Museum groundbreaking to be Aug. 14 in Tse Bonita, New Mexico
- Navajo Nation mourns loss of long-time employee Delphine Martinez
- Navajo Nation offers condolences to family of Kiarra Alma Gordon
- Construction underway on Diamondbacks fields
- Diné artist Armond Antonio takes top prizes at Gallup Intertribal Ceremonial
- Who was Jamie? Family of murdered Navajo woman seeks justice
- Hopi Chairman declares State of Emergency after flooding hits reservation
- Players honor fallen athletes at Tuba City High School game
- Hopi Arts and Cultural Festival returns to Flagstaff Aug. 27-28
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: