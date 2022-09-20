Navajo Country employee Alonzo Begay passes away in car accident

HOLBROOK, Ariz. — An employee with Navajo Country has passed away because of injuries sustained in a car accident.

Alonzo Begay, 24, a road maintenance equipment operator for Navajo County Public Works Department, died Sept. 13 in a car accident on Clear Creek on Highway 99.

“With somber hearts we ask you to join us in sending thoughts, love, and prayers to Alonzo’s family and the Navajo County public works family,” said Chairwoman Dawnafe Whitesinger.

Begay first joined the Navajo County team as a summer employee in 2017 and came on as a full-time staff member in December 2018, the county said in a statement.

"Not only was he part of our work family, but Alonzo joined his literal family in building a career in Navajo County, as his brother, Miles Begay, serves as our Navajo County tribal government relations liaison," the county said. "We mourn with the Begay family as well as our tight-knit public works family who were first on scene to this morning’s accident and attempted to render immediate aid to their friend and co-worker."

The county said the tragic accident served as a reminder that the daily work maintenance crews perform can be hazardous.

"Our public works crews are the backbone of our county’s transportation systems, and their work is vital though often unsung," the county said. "Alonzo’s dedication to his community is inspiration we can draw from as we examine how we might carry his legacy forward, never unforgotten and never unsung.

“The news is devastating,” said Vice-Chair Alberto L. Peshlakai. “The loss of Alonzo is felt not only by our Navajo County Public Works Department road yard crew, family, relatives and friends in Indian Wells, but throughout the local team roping community as evident by his many friends. He was kind and true to all, and passionate about team roping and living the cowboy way. My thoughts and prayers go towards his family, relatives, and friends. I want to thank Lt. Whipple from the (Navajo County) Sheriff’s Office for his compassion and assistance, those who rendered aid, and all who have responded and provided support.”

The county will share forthcoming information regarding memorial services when they receive it.