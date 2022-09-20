HUD announces plans to release $9 million to help veterans
Eligible Native American veterans experiencing homelessness will get federal boost in rental assistance
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced on Thursday plans to release $9 million in rental assistance for Native American veterans, focusing on providing services to those experiencing or at-risk of experiencing homelessness.
The program is expected to filter the assistance and services through 28 Tribal HUD-Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing across the country.
“HUD is committed to serving Native American veterans by ensuring that they have access to safe, stable, and affordable homes and quality supportive services,” Secretary Marcia L. Fudge said.
The Tribal HUD-Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing program combines housing services through HUD with clinical services through the VA.
Eligible recipients for the assistance are tribes and Tribally Designated Housing Entities that had previously received money under the rental assistance and supportive housing demonstration program for Native American veterans in 2015.
“With these funds, tribal communities can help meet the housing needs of hundreds of Native American veterans who deserve our unwavering gratitude and support,” Fudge said.
Congress authorized funding for a tribal demonstration program in 2015, which expanded the HUD Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing program into Indian Country.
HUD was directed to coordinate with tribes, designated housing entities, and other appropriate tribal organizations on the design of this program and to ensure the effective delivery of housing assistance and supportive services to eligible Native American Veterans.
With expansions to the program tribes can reach more veterans.
In August HUD announced $840,000 in rental assistance and supportive services for homeless Native vets. It was the second round of expansion funds. Last year, $1 million was allocated to Native vets during the first round of expansion grants.
Currently, approximately 400 Native American Veterans are housed under the Tribal HUD VA Supportive Housing program.
