Fiery crash involving car, big rig leaves 4 dead on I-17
SEDONA, Ariz. — Authorities are trying to identify four people who died in a fiery crash involving a passenger car and a tractor-tractor near Sedona.
Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said the crash occurred around 2:15 p.m. Sunday.
They said the driver of the big rig loaded with glass told DPS troopers that the brakes failed and he couldn’t stop when he got off Interstate 17 at the Sedona exit.
According to DPS, the semi-truck then drove through a stop sign and collided with a car, sending both vehicles down an embankment.
DPS said the tractor-trailer landed on top of the car and erupted in flames.
The truck driver was able to escape uninjured, but four people inside the car were trapped and declared dead at the scene, authorities said.
Due to the fire’s intensity, investigators are having a hard time identifying the victims.
- Navajo Nation mourns loss of long-time employee Delphine Martinez
- Tuba City doctor’s death sheds light on awareness of physician suicide
- Navajo Country employee Alonzo Begay passes away in car accident
- COVID on the Navajo Nation: Uncontrolled spread in 33 communities
- Man charged after girls found in enclosed trailer in Flagstaff
- Players honor fallen athletes at Tuba City High School game
- Valentina Clitso crowned Miss Navajo Nation
- Tribes wait for Supreme Court decision in ICWA case
- Photo highlights: Navajo Nation Fair
- A mud-caked “terra incognita” emerges in Glen Canyon as Lake Powell declines
- Navajo Nation mourns loss of long-time employee Delphine Martinez
- Holbrook Indian School student killed, four others injured in school bus crash on I-40
- Tuba City doctor’s death sheds light on awareness of physician suicide
- Navajo Country employee Alonzo Begay passes away in car accident
- Navajo Nation offers condolences to family of Kiarra Alma Gordon
- Construction underway on Diamondbacks fields
- Diné artist Armond Antonio takes top prizes at Gallup Intertribal Ceremonial
- Who was Jamie? Family of murdered Navajo woman seeks justice
- Players honor fallen athletes at Tuba City High School game
- COVID on the Navajo Nation: Uncontrolled spread in 33 communities
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: