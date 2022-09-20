COVID on the Navajo Nation: Uncontrolled spread in 33 communities

Navajo Department of Health reports 81 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths between Sept. 10 and 12

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Sept. 12, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 81 new COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation and two deaths over a three-day period from Sept. 10 - 12.

The total number of deaths is now 1,893. 593,339 COVID-19 tests have been administered. The overall total number of positive COVID-19 cases is now 73,177, including three delayed reported cases.

Based on cases from Aug. 26 – Sept. 8, 2022, the Navajo Department of Health issued a Health Advisory Notice for the following 33 communities due to uncontrolled spread of COVID-19:

“If you’ve attended a large gathering or have spent time with individuals outside your immediate household, it’s important to begin closely monitoring your overall health for COVID-19 symptoms," said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez. "If you begin to feel ill, you should test and isolate yourself from others to avoid the spread of COVID-19. Overall, continue to wear a mask, wash your hands, and watch your distance. Have a safe week."

Health care facilities on the Navajo Nation continue to administer COVID-19 vaccines. Appointment for COVID-19 vaccines can be made through your health care provider.

“During the pandemic, anxiety and depression increased worldwide so it is important to comfort, guide and pray for one another. Supporting each other can help us heal and recover,” said Vice President Myron Lizer.