Around the Rez: week of Sept. 21

Across Nations celebrates 85th year

Across Nations, a Native Christian ministry, celebrates 85 years of service and will dedicate a new media building Oct. 1 in Tse Bonito. While many activities are still being planned, the event starts with a turkey shoot at 8 a.m. (MST) that day.

More information is available by calling (505) 371-5587. Tse Bonito means "Water Under the Rock" in Navajo.

Taawaki Trail Run Oct. 1

The 2022 Taawaki Trail Run is Oct. 1. Registration is by phone (928) 734-3443. The run is limited to 100 participants. There will be a 10K and 8K virtual run event also. Hosted by the Hopi Wellness Center.

Western Navajo Fair Oct. 6-9 in Tuba City

The Western Navajo Fair takes place Oct. 6-9 in Tuba City

The Western Navajo Fair takes place Oct. 6-9 in Tuba City and will host a men's and women's open rodeo, Oct. 8 and 9.

Ladies night at the Women's Open Rodeo Oct. 7.

Northland Pioneer college seeks entries for "Locally Grown" juried art exhibit

Artists from Navajo and Apache counties are invited to submit entries for Northland Pioneer College's Locally Grown art exhibit by Sept. 30.

The college will display the art from Oct. 31 to Dec. 2 in the Talon Gallery on the Show Low White Mountain Campus.

Gallery Director Magda Gluzek encourages submission of art in any media including drawings, paintings, pottery, sculptures, quilts, jewelry or any other original or unique artwork, including fuctional items.

Artist must be 18 years old to enter.

Locally Grown is a juried art exhibit. First, second and third place selections will win cash prizes. This year's juror is Pavel Amromin, a three-dimensional artist who works primarily with human form in ceramics.

Download the call for entries at https://www.npc.edu/talon-art-gallery/calls-entry.

More information about the Locally Grown exhibit or gallery shows, is available by contacting Magda Gluszek, at (928) 536-6176, (800) 266-7845, ext. 6176, or email magda.gluszek@npc.edu.

Waterways of the Colorado Plateau

The Rumble Arts Collective will hold a three-month multi-media art exhibition (September-November) at the Art in Action Gallery at Epiphany Episcopal Church in Flagstaff, Arizona, 423 N. Beaver St.

The exhibit shows the interconnection of the waterways of the Colorado Plateau.

The exhibit features work from Jerrel Singer, Lomayumtewa Ishii, Earth Tones Photography by Andrew Baker, Jill Sans, Gregory HillTops Hill, Nuvadi Dawahoya, Marvene Dawahoya, Merle Namoki, Lomayoosi Designs by Jonah HIll and Ed Kabotie.

More water advocacy events in September:

Sept. 24 — Rumble on the Mountain at Northern Arizona University.