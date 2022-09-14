OFFERS
Sat, Sept. 17
Flagstaff increasing minimum wage to $16.80 per hour

Originally Published: September 14, 2022 6:17 p.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The city of Flagstaff is increasing its minimum wage to $16.80 per hour starting Jan. 1, a raise of $1.30.

Voters passed a minimum wage act in November 2016 that stipulated the city's minimum wage would be increased annually by the increase in the cost of living beginning in 2023.

The hike will be measured by the percentage increase as of August of the preceding year.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released the consumer price index numbers for August 2022 and it was 8.3% greater than for August 2021.

Flagstaff officials said Tuesday that the minimum wage applies to all employees who work — or are expected to work — at least 25 hours within the city limits in a single calendar year.

