OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Wed, Sept. 14
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Winslow Junior High softball and football teams face St. Johns at home

Winslow Junior High School softball and football teams were in action against St. Johns. The seventh and eighth grade softball teams came away with wins. The combined seventh and eighth grade football team suffered a loss to St. Johns. (Photo/Winslow Jr. High School)

Winslow Junior High School softball and football teams were in action against St. Johns. The seventh and eighth grade softball teams came away with wins. The combined seventh and eighth grade football team suffered a loss to St. Johns. (Photo/Winslow Jr. High School)

Originally Published: September 13, 2022 7:54 a.m.

Winslow Junior High School softball and football teams were in action against St. Johns. The seventh and eighth grade softball teams came away with wins. The combined seventh and eighth grade football team suffered a loss to St. Johns.

photo

Winslow Junior High School softball and football teams were in action against St. Johns. The seventh and eighth grade softball teams came away with wins. The combined seventh and eighth grade football team suffered a loss to St. Johns. (Photo/Winslow Jr. High School)

Donate to nhonews.com Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas