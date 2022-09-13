Valentina Clitso crowned Miss Navajo Nation
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Office of Miss Navajo Nation announced Valentina Clitso, from Forest Lakes Chapter, as Miss Navajo Nation 2022-2023.
Clitso is Tódích’ii’nii (Bitter Water People), born for Bit’ahnii (Within His Cover), Tó’ahaní (Near The Water People), Áshįįhi (Salt People). Her parents are Silas Clitso and Lucille Benally from Black Mesa, Arizona.
Clitso is an alumna of Monument Valley High School and attended Arizona State University for undergraduate studies. She won best butcherer, best tradition food, best essay and best skill during the competition.
Gypsy Pete earned the Miss Navajo Nation 2022-2023 1st runner up title and miss photogenic. Breanna Davis earned the Miss Navajo Nation 2022-2023 2nd runner up title, miss congeniality, and best talent.
The Navajo Nation thanked Miss Navajo Nation Niagara Rockbridge for her dedication, passion and genuine love for the Navajo people.
“We wish [Rockbridge] the best in her future endeavors and continue to pray for her,” said the Office of Miss Navajo Nation.
Rockbridge is currently an undergraduate student at Diné College completing her bachelor’s degree in psychology while simultaneously pursuing her Master’s of Professional Studies in Indigenous Governance at University of Arizona.
