OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Wed, Sept. 14
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Valentina Clitso crowned Miss Navajo Nation

The Office of Miss Navajo Nation crowns its new Miss Navajo Nation, Valentina Clitso. She will serve the Nation for 2022-2023. (Photo/Office of Miss Navajo Nation)

The Office of Miss Navajo Nation crowns its new Miss Navajo Nation, Valentina Clitso. She will serve the Nation for 2022-2023. (Photo/Office of Miss Navajo Nation)

Originally Published: September 13, 2022 8:12 a.m.

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Office of Miss Navajo Nation announced Valentina Clitso, from Forest Lakes Chapter, as Miss Navajo Nation 2022-2023.

Clitso is Tódích’ii’nii (Bitter Water People), born for Bit’ahnii (Within His Cover), Tó’ahaní (Near The Water People), Áshįįhi (Salt People). Her parents are Silas Clitso and Lucille Benally from Black Mesa, Arizona.

Clitso is an alumna of Monument Valley High School and attended Arizona State University for undergraduate studies. She won best butcherer, best tradition food, best essay and best skill during the competition.

Gypsy Pete earned the Miss Navajo Nation 2022-2023 1st runner up title and miss photogenic. Breanna Davis earned the Miss Navajo Nation 2022-2023 2nd runner up title, miss congeniality, and best talent.

The Navajo Nation thanked Miss Navajo Nation Niagara Rockbridge for her dedication, passion and genuine love for the Navajo people.

photo

Miss Navajo Nation 2021-2022 Niagara Rockbridge. (Photo/Office of Miss Navajo Nation)

“We wish [Rockbridge] the best in her future endeavors and continue to pray for her,” said the Office of Miss Navajo Nation.

Rockbridge is currently an undergraduate student at Diné College completing her bachelor’s degree in psychology while simultaneously pursuing her Master’s of Professional Studies in Indigenous Governance at University of Arizona.

Donate to nhonews.com Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas