OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Wed, Sept. 14
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Players honor fallen athletes at Tuba City High School game

Window Rock Fighting Scouts players joined in the after game huddle with the Tuba City High School Warriors. (Photos/Gilbert Honanie)

Window Rock Fighting Scouts players joined in the after game huddle with the Tuba City High School Warriors. (Photos/Gilbert Honanie)

Gilbert Honanie, Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: September 13, 2022 8:16 a.m.

Despite Tuba City losing to Window Rock, an amazing show of sportsmanship was displayed as the Window Rock Fighting Scouts players joined in the after game huddle with the Tuba City High School Warriors.

photo

Window Rock Fighting Scouts players joined in the after game huddle with the Tuba City High School Warriors. (Photos/Gilbert Honanie)

Head Coach Vincent Lee talked about the the game and conduct of the players, and addressed the importance of grades. A moment of silence was asked by the coaches to honor the two students that had past away earlier in the week.

Donate to nhonews.com Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas