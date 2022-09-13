OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Wed, Sept. 14
Photo highlights: Navajo Nation Fair

Crowds, participants, tribal officials and political candidates had fun at the 2022 Navajo Nation Fair Parade Sept. 10. While COVID-19 protections are still in place on the Navajo Nation, this was the first time in two years the Nation held the parade. (Photos courtesy of Joshua Butler)

Originally Published: September 13, 2022 8:18 a.m.

Crowds, participants, tribal officials and political candidates had fun at the 2022 Navajo Nation Fair Parade Sept. 10 in Window Rock. While COVID-19 protections are still in place on the Navajo Nation, this was the first time in two years the Nation held the parade.

Photo Gallery

2022 Navajo Nation Fair Parade
