Northern Arizona Healthcare announces opening of new cancer center

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Cancer Centers of Northern Arizona Healthcare announced the opening of the Northern Arizona Healthcare Medical Group – Medical Oncology clinic in Flagstaff. The new clinic provides a comprehensive approach with ease of access for patients by offering all cancer treatments under one roof, including medical oncology, radiation oncology and infusion services.

Deborah Lindquist, M.D, leads the new clinic, which is located on the Northern Arizona Healthcare (NAH) campus, at 1325 N. Beaver Street.

“My passion is taking care of my patients and to do what I can in order for them to learn what they need to know to make the best decisions about their care,” said Dr. Lindquist. “It’s important to me that I listen closely to each person to understand their needs, concerns and personal wishes. I then do my best to be honest and open about their treatment plans and how I can help them during what is often an incredibly challenging health journey. Flagstaff has been my home since 1993, and I am honored to be able to provide cancer care to my patients and this community.”

Dr. Lindquist is a board-certified medical oncologist and hematologist. She has experience working with all types of adult cancers, including prostate, lung, colon and kidney cancers, as well as blood disorders. Dr. Lindquist specializes in hematology and general oncology with a special interest in treating breast cancer and conducting clinical research related to breast cancer.

The oncology clinic’s multidisciplinary team approach enables patients to receive the necessary care and support throughout their cancer journey. At the Northern Arizona Healthcare Medical Group – Medical Oncology clinic, caregivers work together to design a personalized treatment plan for every patient based upon physical, medical, and emotional needs. The team of cancer specialists includes:

• Board-certified radiation oncologists

• Board-certified medical oncology and hematologist

• Board-certified breast surgeon

• Clinical oncology pharmacist

• Certified and licensed physicists, dosimetrists, and radiation therapists

• Oncology certified nurses, radiation certified nurses, and nurse navigators

• Social workers

• Registered dieticians

• Genetic counselor

• Mastectomy fitters

• Medical assistants

Patients may book appointments now by calling 928-773-2271. Learn more about the services provided by visiting https://www.nahealth.com/cancer-centers-northern-arizona-healthcare.

