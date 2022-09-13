Monument Valley Mustangs beat Chinle Wildcats Sept. 1

MONUMENT VALLEY, Ariz. — The Monument Valley Mustangs beat Chinle, 48 -22 at the Wildcat Stadium Sept. 1.

“It’s good to be a Mustang; the town is painted red right now in Chinle,” said Monument Valley Head Coach Bryan Begay.

Begay said he is proud of the players.

“They played Mustang Football for 48 minutes,” he said. “They looked sluggish a little earlier, but we re-grouped at half-time.”

Begay said the team discussed some keys to watch.

“Key moments in the third quarter did us good for holding the ball; we wore them down in the trenches; then you see them falling,” he said. “We have bumps and bruises we need to take care of, but it will be good for us. We will rest, and we’ll be getting ready for Page.”

Chinle Wildcats coach Jay Arnold said the team was looking forward to a good game.

“Monument Valley has a fantastic team, they’re well coached, they go into the summer program, overall they have a good program,” he said.



He said Chinle played an outstanding game, with a few mistakes that hurt them.

“We have to get it back together, think about what we’re doing, and play harder,” he said.

“Some of the mistakes we made kill us. First quarter, defensively, we had a tough time, then we readjusted,” he said. “The scores were tied up at one time, and things started going downhill, but we’ll work on it. My hats off to them; they played a great game.”

Monument Valley Mustangs will play the Page Sundevils Sept. 16 at 6 p.m.

Information provided by Kayenta Township.