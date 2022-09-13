Community information: Winslow Police Department issues public safety awareness notice
WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow Police Department said it's been made aware of several reports of individuals being followed or approached by people who are behaving in a suspicious manner.
The WPD said it has received no official reports on any of those incidents and urges anyone who has experienced an incident like that to file a report.
"If you ever feel that you are being targeted or followed by suspicious persons or followed by suspicious persons are in a public place, if it is safe, stay there and contact police," WPD said. "If you feel that you are being followed, do not go to your home, contact police and remain on the line with dispatch while driving to the police department or a safe well-lit public place where officers can meet you."
WPD said it takes the safety of everyone in the community seriously and asks people to report any unusual or suspicious activity immediately by calling WPD at (928) 289-2431 or by calling 9-1-1.
- Three contestants vie for next Miss Navajo Nation
- Navajo Nation president honors life of Sally Fowler
- Players honor fallen athletes at Tuba City High School game
- Indigenous Nations have lived along the Little Colorado River for generations and rely on the waterway to provide food and sustenance for their communities and families
- Navajo Nation offers condolences to family of Kiarra Alma Gordon
- Navajo Nation mourns loss of long-time employee Delphine Martinez
- Paatuwaqatsi Run reminds community of Hopi cultural values and teachings
- Around the Rez: week of Sept. 7
- FUSD and Flagstaff police respond to student with knife at Coconino High School
- Community information: Winslow Police Department issues public safety awareness notice
- Holbrook Indian School student killed, four others injured in school bus crash on I-40
- Navajo Code Talker Museum groundbreaking to be Aug. 14 in Tse Bonita, New Mexico
- Navajo Nation offers condolences to family of Kiarra Alma Gordon
- Construction underway on Diamondbacks fields
- Diné artist Armond Antonio takes top prizes at Gallup Intertribal Ceremonial
- Who was Jamie? Family of murdered Navajo woman seeks justice
- Navajo mystery series "Dark Winds" seeks true storytelling
- Hopi Chairman declares State of Emergency after flooding hits reservation
- Hopi Arts and Cultural Festival returns to Flagstaff Aug. 27-28
- Navajo Nation mails 110,000 hardship checks
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: