Wed, Sept. 14
Community information: Winslow Police Department issues public safety awareness notice

Originally Published: September 13, 2022 8 a.m.

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow Police Department said it's been made aware of several reports of individuals being followed or approached by people who are behaving in a suspicious manner.

The WPD said it has received no official reports on any of those incidents and urges anyone who has experienced an incident like that to file a report.

"If you ever feel that you are being targeted or followed by suspicious persons or followed by suspicious persons are in a public place, if it is safe, stay there and contact police," WPD said. "If you feel that you are being followed, do not go to your home, contact police and remain on the line with dispatch while driving to the police department or a safe well-lit public place where officers can meet you."

WPD said it takes the safety of everyone in the community seriously and asks people to report any unusual or suspicious activity immediately by calling WPD at (928) 289-2431 or by calling 9-1-1.

