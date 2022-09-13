Around Winslow: week of Sept. 14
BNSF road closure
The current dates for the BNSF road closure in Holbrook are Oct. 22 at 1 p.m. to Oct 25 until work is complete.
There will be no regular traffic crossing during this time (only emergency traffic on First Street and Joy Nevin).
All traffic going northbound will be routed through St. Johns, State Route 180 to State Route 191.
All traffic going southbound will be routed either on State Route 191 or to Winslow.
No heavy truck traffic through Joseph City or Territorial Road.
Halloween Parade in the Park
The Halloween Parade in the Park is Oct. 28 at the Girl Scout House, 500 E. Cherry St., from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The event is free with free candy bags to fill.
Event organizers said to come dressed in your costume. Volunteers will have tables lining a pathway through the park handing out candy to all the children that attend.
There are currently 40 plus businesses participating.
Parking will be available at the indoor pool. No parking at Vargas Field on Maple Street., emergency vechiles will be parked at that location.
More information or if your business/organization would like to hand out candy to the children of the community, is available by contacting the Recreation Department at (928) 289-5174.
To contribute to the Winslow section send an email to editorial@nhonews.com
