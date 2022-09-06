Winslow hosts 15th annual Rural Policy Forum

WINSLOW, Ariz. — Rural leaders and stakeholders met in Winslow Aug. 3-5 for the 15th Annual Rural Policy Forum.

Winslow hosted professionals from across the state at the event that included a reception, hands-on workshops and keynote presentations.

The Rural Policy Forum connects rural economic development professionals, community leaders, business owners, nonprofits, and other rural stakeholders and advocates who are interested in sustaining rural communities.

The forum included tours of the town, instructive sessions about issues facing rural towns and entertaining workshops and dinner events at various locations in Winslow.

“It was a great moment to highlight what Winslow has to offer and to learn about how other rural communities have found ways to succeed at improving their towns,” said a Snowdrift Art Space representative.

The participants heard from U.S. Rep. Tom O’Halleran and national experts on issues. People heard first hand stories from around Arizona that helped give rural leaders the tools, resources, and relationships they need to face current challenges.

The Rural Policy Forum provides skills-building, networking, relationship development, and sharing of best practices and lessons learned relevant to the needs and services in rural Arizona. Activities included capacity-building sessions, networking receptions and focused breakouts, such as the funders’ roundtable, where rural communities and nonprofits connected their visionary projects and local needs to grant-makers who are potential future partners.

Snowdrift Art Space, La Posada Hotel and the Winslow Arts Trust would like to thank all the business owners, the food and beverage providers, the WHS school staff, the City of Winslow staff, Local First AZ, and the almost 300 visitors that came from across Arizona to participate in this event.

“Without each of you, this event would not have been a success,” organizers said.