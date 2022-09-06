OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Wed, Sept. 07
Navajo Nation president honors life of Sally Fowler

Sally Fowler, mother of Coconino Board Supervisor Lena Fowler passed away. (Photo/OPVP)

Originally Published: September 6, 2022 8:15 a.m.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez visited the family of 83-year-old matriarch Sally Fowler, originally from Tonalea, Arizona, who was laid to rest today during a private family burial.

Fowler has eight children including Lena Fowler, who serves as a Coconino County board supervisor, and Dr. Henry Fowler, who serves as the president of the Navajo Nation Board of Education.

“We offer our thoughts and condolences to the Fowler family and the community of Tonalea,” Nez said. “For many years, I had the honor of knowing shíma Sally and her loved ones. She devoted her life to her family and we are very grateful for the love and compassion that she shared with us all. May her family be comforted in knowing that she is now with our Creator.”

Information provided by Office of the President

