Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Wed, Sept. 07
FUSD and Flagstaff police respond to student with knife at Coconino High School

By Katherine Locke
Originally Published: September 6, 2022 8:30 a.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD) and Flagstaff Police Department responded to Coconino High School (CHS) after a report of a student who brought a knife to school.

In a letter sent home to parents, CHS Principal Stacie Zanzucchi and FUSD Superintendent Michael Penca said school staff and the administration intervened immediately to maintain safety as soon as they were notified. The knife was secured before Flagstaff Police Department arrived.

Flagstaff PD is investigating the matter and FUSD will follow its discipline policies.

“A commitment to the safety of students and keeping our families informed is the priority of Coconino High School and FUSD,” the letter said.

Questions can be directed to the administration at (928) 773-8200.

