Around the Rez: week of Sept. 7
Waterways of the Colorado Plateau
The Rumble Arts Collective will hold a three-month multi-media art exhibition (September-November) at the Art in Action Gallery at Epiphany Episcopal Church in Flagstaff, Arizona, 423 N. Beaver St.
The exhibit shows the interconnection of the waterways of the Colorado Plateau.
The exhibit features work from Jerrel Singer, Lomayumtewa Ishii, Earth Tones Photography by Andrew Baker, Jill Sans, Gregory HillTops Hill, Nuvadi Dawahoya, Marvene Dawahoya, Merle Namoki, Lomayoosi Designs by Jonah HIll and Ed Kabotie.
More water advocacy events in September:
Sept. 9 — Tha Yoties at Heritage Square in downtown Flagstaff
Sept. 10 — Paatuwaqatsi Run on Hopi
Sept. 24 — Rumble on the Mountain at Northern Arizona University.
Northern Arizona Council of Governments seeks input on transportation
The Northern Arizona Council of Governments seeks input from the public on how it can better engage with the public as it develops a new "Public Involvement Plan" to guide public outreach and input gathering on transportation planning through the NACOG (Apache, Coconino, Navajo and Yavapai counties) region. The survey is online until Sept. 22 at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/R39Z983.
Western Navajo Fair Oct. 6-9 in Tuba City
The Western Navajo Fair takes place Oct. 6-9 in Tuba City and will host a men's and women's open rodeo, Oct. 8 and 9.
Ladies night at the Women's Open Rodeo Oct. 7.
Celebration of Diné authors Sept. 9
On Sept. 9 there will be a celebration of Diné authors at the Navajo Nation Library Sept. 9 with an award presentation, reading and book signing. This will include 2022 American Indian Youth Literature Award Winners Daniel Vandever and Brian Young. The event is at 3:30 p.m.. People are welcome to attend in person or online. More information is available at library.navajo-NSN.gov.
To contribute: email editorial@nhonews.com or write Navajo-Hopi Observer, 118 S. 3rd St. Williams, AZ. 86046
- Navajo Nation offers condolences to family of Kiarra Alma Gordon
- Who was Jamie? Family of murdered Navajo woman seeks justice
- Navajo Nation offers condolences to the family of Holbrook Indian School student Kiarra Alma Gordon
- Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez recognizes Tuba City graduate on career as Arizona Rattlers strength coach
- Navajo Nation President recognizes Tuba City graduate on career as Arizona Rattlers strength coach
- Tse Bonito celebrates Navajo Code Talkers at museum site ground-breaking
- Navajo mystery series "Dark Winds" seeks true storytelling
- Three contestants vie for next Miss Navajo Nation
- Dinè weavers Louise Nez and Laverne Greyeyes demonstrate at Grand Canyon
- Tribal and federal officials meet in Cameron to discuss uranium mines
- Holbrook Indian School student killed, four others injured in school bus crash on I-40
- Navajo Code Talker Museum groundbreaking to be Aug. 14 in Tse Bonita, New Mexico
- Navajo Nation offers condolences to family of Kiarra Alma Gordon
- Construction underway on Diamondbacks fields
- Diné artist Armond Antonio takes top prizes at Gallup Intertribal Ceremonial
- Navajo mystery series "Dark Winds" seeks true storytelling
- Who was Jamie? Family of murdered Navajo woman seeks justice
- Navajo Nation presidential candidates announce their choices for vice president
- Hopi Chairman declares State of Emergency after flooding hits reservation
- Navajo Nation mails 110,000 hardship checks
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: