Around the Rez: week of Sept. 7

Waterways of the Colorado Plateau

The Rumble Arts Collective will hold a three-month multi-media art exhibition (September-November) at the Art in Action Gallery at Epiphany Episcopal Church in Flagstaff, Arizona, 423 N. Beaver St.

The exhibit shows the interconnection of the waterways of the Colorado Plateau.

The exhibit features work from Jerrel Singer, Lomayumtewa Ishii, Earth Tones Photography by Andrew Baker, Jill Sans, Gregory HillTops Hill, Nuvadi Dawahoya, Marvene Dawahoya, Merle Namoki, Lomayoosi Designs by Jonah HIll and Ed Kabotie.

More water advocacy events in September:

Sept. 9 — Tha Yoties at Heritage Square in downtown Flagstaff

Sept. 10 — Paatuwaqatsi Run on Hopi

Sept. 24 — Rumble on the Mountain at Northern Arizona University.

Northern Arizona Council of Governments seeks input on transportation

The Northern Arizona Council of Governments seeks input from the public on how it can better engage with the public as it develops a new "Public Involvement Plan" to guide public outreach and input gathering on transportation planning through the NACOG (Apache, Coconino, Navajo and Yavapai counties) region. The survey is online until Sept. 22 at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/R39Z983.

Western Navajo Fair Oct. 6-9 in Tuba City

The Western Navajo Fair takes place Oct. 6-9 in Tuba City and will host a men's and women's open rodeo, Oct. 8 and 9.

Ladies night at the Women's Open Rodeo Oct. 7.

Celebration of Diné authors Sept. 9

On Sept. 9 there will be a celebration of Diné authors at the Navajo Nation Library Sept. 9 with an award presentation, reading and book signing. This will include 2022 American Indian Youth Literature Award Winners Daniel Vandever and Brian Young. The event is at 3:30 p.m.. People are welcome to attend in person or online. More information is available at library.navajo-NSN.gov.

