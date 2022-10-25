OFFERS
Woman's body recovered from Lake Mohave in Lake Mead National Recreation Area

By Associated Press
Originally Published: October 25, 2022 7 a.m.

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (AP) — The body of a woman reported missing last week has been recovered from Lake Mohave in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, authorities said Monday.

Authorities said the woman reportedly was not wearing a personal flotation device, and the death was being investigated as a drowning.

The name of the 39-year-old woman wasn't immediately released.

National Park Service rangers said a witness called 911 on Saturday to report that a woman went missing from the back bay area of Katherine Landing Marina.

Rangers responded on the scene and began search and rescue efforts until midnight Saturday and then resumed Sunday with assistance from Mohave County dive personnel.

Authorities said the victim's body was recovered Sunday afternoon and the county medical examiner's office has been contacted.

