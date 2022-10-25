Page Justice of the Peace office announced after passing of Judge Donald G. Roberts

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The public is notified that with the passing of Justice of the Peace Candidate Donald G. Roberts and following Arizona Revised Statute 16-343(D), the Coconino County Elections Department is opening the write-in candidate filing period for the office of the Page Justice of the Peace.

In 1987, Judge Roberts was elected to the bench as the Justice of the Peace for the Page Precinct. He served two terms from 1987 through 1994. In 2003, he was elected again to serve as the Justice of the Peace for the Page Precinct and served in that role until his passing. Judge Roberts dedicated more than 27 years of service to the judicial branch and his community.

Judge Roberts served on many committees and was involved in the National Judge’s Association as well as the Arizona Justice of the Peace Association’s Executive Board. Judge Roberts was instrumental in establishing the Page/Fredonia drug court program and was well known for his service to his community.

"It is with great sadness that we share with you the Honorable Judge Donald G. Roberts, Page Justice Court, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, September 30, 2022. His presence will be greatly missed," the county said in a statement.

To be considered an official write-in candidate for the Justice of the Peace position, a person must file the required nomination papers with the Elections Department by Nov. 3, at 5 p.m. and must meet all the applicable statutory requirements.

For information about how to become a write-in candidate for this position, contact the Coconino County Elections Department at (928) 679-7896. The names of the official write-in candidates will be posted on the Coconino County Elections Department webpages and at each polling location on Election Day. Voters casting a ballot for a write-in candidate must write the official write-in candidate name in the space provided for the race and put a mark on the oval next to the name.