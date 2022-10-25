Navajo Technical University receives $4 mil for environmental lab

CHINLE, Ariz. — Navajo Technical University held a groundbreaking ceremony Oct. 11 in Chinle, Arizona for its new environmental lab after receiving $4 million delivered by the $18 billion 2023 Fiscal Year budget signed by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey.

Part of the budget goes toward Navajo Nation road infrastructure projects, veteran services, housing projects and tribal education programs.

NTU will construct an EPA-certified Environmental Lab capable of radiation analysis of soil, water and air to clean up the toxic uranium processing facilities throughout the region.

The NTU Environmental Lab at the Chinle Instructional Site will support STEM programs in northeastern Arizona. The $4 million lab would provide instruments and facilities to train students and encourage research needed to meet the environmental challenges residents in and around the Navajo Nation face.

Dr. Elmer J. Guy welcomed NTU Board of Regents guests, the National Science Foundation (NSF), the Los Alamos National Lab, Northern Arizona University, and Arizona representatives. Raymond Redhouse conducted a traditional blessing with songs and prayer.

A warm welcome led by Anson Etsitty, Instructor of Dine’ Studies Chinle Facility and Rholinda Shirley was on hand representing Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

Arizona Reps. Myron Tsosie, Jasmine Blackwater-Nygren, and State Sen. Theresa Hatathlie were recognized for their contributions in establishing the Chinle Instructional Site to serve students from rural communities surrounding Chinle.

The site provides an opportunity for community members to attend and receive a higher education near home, a significant development in establishing healthy communities and sustainable economies to keep the Navajo culture alive for people on the Navajo Nation.

Lunch was provided and served by the NTU Culinary Arts Programs, and Chef Lorencita Billiman gave a speech reflecting on traditional meal preparation.

NTU thanked everyone who contributed support for the Environmental Lab.

“The funds will be utilized for students and their education,” Guy said. “They prioritize community first with this new building which signifies progress and change for Chinle, surrounding communities, and the entire Navajo Nation. I appreciate our past and present leaders, the NTU Central Agency Board, Gloria Grant, and NTU Board Chairperson Tom Platero, for their commitment and dedication.”

Information provided by Navajo Technical University