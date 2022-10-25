Navajo Nation pays tribute to the life and service of Sylvia Laughter

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation honored the life of Sylvia Laughter, who was an elected member of the Arizona House of Representatives from 1999-2005, representing the Navajo Nation. Laughter passed away peacefully with her family at her side Oct. 15.

Laughter was originally from Baby Rocks, Arizona on the Navajo Nation. She is Kinyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan) and born for Táchii’nii (Red Running into the Water Clan). Her maternal grandfather is Tábąąhá (Water’s Edge Clan) and her paternal grandfather is Tł ‘ízí lání (Manygoats Clan).

“Honorable Sylvia Laughter dedicated her life to public service for the Navajo people and the citizens of Arizona,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez. “She comes from a family of strong and influential leaders who committed their lives to helping others. Her work as a state legislator impacted the lives of our elders, youth, veterans, families, and many others in our communities and beyond. She built a lasting legacy that we hold close to our hearts. We offer our thoughts and prayers to her family, friends, colleagues, and everyone whose lives were touched by our leader.”

As a state representative, Laughter advocated and secured key funding that benefited many elders, veterans and families residing on the Navajo Nation. She sponsored legislation that led to the creation of the Navajo Nation license plate that continues to provide revenue for transportation priorities. She led the effort to recognize the Navajo Code Talkers with the development of honorary memorials in the capital of the Navajo Nation and in the city of Phoenix.

“Our veterans, elders and youth held a special place in the heart of our leader, the Honorable Sylvia Laughter,” said Vice President Myron Lizer. “As her family, friends, and colleagues grieve for the loss of a great leader, we offer our heartfelt condolences and prayers for strength and comfort. She led a life of service and commitment for our people. May her service and contributions to our communities live on in the hearts and minds of all of our Diné people,” stated Vice President Lizer.

The funeral service for Sylvia Laugher was held Oct. 22 in Mesa, Arizona.

Information provided by Office of the President/Vice President