Diné Skate Garden Project celebrates grand opening, transformative space for Indigenous community

TWO GREY HILLS, N.M. — The Diné Skate Garden Project, located in the Two Grey Hills Chapter of the Navajo Nation in New Mexico, will host its soft opening Oct. 28 of a public skate park and community garden for Diné youth, their families, and the community to gather, reflect and play.

The project, led by Diné-owned sustainable artwear brand 4KINSHIP and supported by partners including Tony Hawk’s organization, The Skatepark Project, first broke ground Oct. 5 and will open for use Oct. 28 because of efforts by members of the Navajo Nation who led the conception of building the skate garden entirely from within the community.

The goal was to create a recreation space that is authentic to the community that also is a transformative experience that will last for generations. Over the years, the project hopes to expose the world to Diné culture and its deep-rooted traditions.

“This is a love offering to this community, to support our children, to be strong and resilient after the hardships they have faced during this pandemic. It’s a project of love for our future generations,” said Amy Denet Deal, founder of 4KINSHIP and leader of the project.

The Diné Skate Garden was conceived as a celebration of the strength of the community of “Tóhaaliní” (Where the Water Flows Out) located in the Toadlena/Two Grey Hills chapter of the Navajo Nation.

The Diné community is nestled in the Chuska Mountains between Shiprock and Gallup.

Before the opening of the skate garden, the area could not afford a dedicated recreation and play space; during the pandemic this was especially hard on the children and young residents in the community.

In recognition of their resilience in the face of a pandemic that had a devastating impact on the Navajo Nation, the Diné Skate Garden Project is a symbol of gratitude for the Diné people who for centuries have shown incredible strength in the face of unimaginable adversity.

“Growing up here in the community all my life we never had something like this. This project sends the message to our youth that you are not alone. This is your home and there are people in the community and world who want to help,” said Kerby Johson, Toadlena/Two Grey Hills, Chapter president.

Renowned skateboarders from the indigenous community will attend the grand opening and be the first to ride the Diné Skate Garden alongside local children and friends. Pro skater and mental health advocate John Gardner will join Diné Owned Enchantment Skate Shop and Diné skater Di’Orr Greenwood to run workshops and demonstrations all day.

Diné artist Jay Smiley will be mural painting live at the site, and Diné artist Peyton Alex paint custom art on the kid’s boards.

Grammy-award nominated singer/songwriter Jewel lent support throughout the project through her nonprofit organization, the Inspiring Children Foundation. The foundation helped make the Diné Skate Garden Project a reality by holding multiple fundraisers and using their platform to spread the word.

“Our Inspiring Children Foundation is deeply honored to collaborate with 4KINSHIP to bring these deserving children a new opportunity to express themselves. Through our foundation we have seen time and time again where new opportunities, especially ones that inspire physical, mental, and emotional health can completely transform the life of a child,” said Jewel, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter.

Wonders Around the World, a non-profit organization whose mission is to make skateboarding more accessible in underrepresented areas, supported the process from the design to construction, while paying respect to the local culture through their designs along with input and cooperation from the local community.

The Skatepark Project, an organization founded by skateboarder Tony Hawk to bring safe, inclusive skate spaces to communities in need, provided a capstone grant of $30,000 to support the hard work and dedication of the community who have driven this project and brought the Diné Skate Garden to life.

This past June, The Skatepark Project, with support from Nouns DAO, provided 100 skateboards to Diné youth who attended the 4KINSHIP-led summer programming.

During the grand opening, The Skatepark Project will be providing helmets for the kids who received skateboards over the summer, so they can enjoy the new space with safety gear.



“I am excited for the youth of this community who will now have direct access to a world-class skate park and will be able to participate in our unique sport,” Hawk said. “Skateboarding brings a strong sense of community and teaches life skills, like resilience, determination and the value of perseverance. For too long, indigenous communities have been overlooked and under-resourced, and this project is an important step towards bringing positive change. We are honored to support this project and truly impressed by the determination of the Diné community who have believed in this skate park against great challenges.”