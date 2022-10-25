Around the Rez: week of Oct. 26
2022 Dinétah Drama Festival
Six plays. Three days. One award ceremony.
Each community on the Navajo Nation and in surrounding border towns is invited to apply for group entry in the Dinétah Drama Festival.
Participants from six communities will learn the foundations of theater including playwriting, directing, acting, lighting, sound, stage management and set design.
Groups may include up to 10 members and should contain members willing to act, direct, write, stage manage and translate.
Six groups will be accepted into the program.
Most instruction will be provided in English with selected materials in Diné.
Deadline to register: Oct. 28. Training by Zoom will take place Nov. 5-6. The festival takes places Dec. 8-10 in Gallup, New Mexico.
Festival information and registration form are available at: https://www.dinetahdramafest.org/_files/ugd/80a45a_78daefd535ef410dbce54219f0b897dd.pdf.
More information is available at www.dinetahdramafest.org or by email at dinetahdramafest@gmail.com.
Fall Harvest Festival Oct. 29
Four Navajo Southwest churches will celebrate the fall season north of Leupp Marathon Store Oct. 29 with live music, food, candy and games.
The event starts at 2 p.m. (MST) Oct. 29 and ends at 5 p.m.
costumes are welcome. More information is available by calling Leonard at (928) 255-7675. The event is sponsored by Ranch Hnads Ministry, Leupp Nazarene Church, Round Cedar Nazerene Church and Leupp First Presbyterian Church.
- Tribes wait for Supreme Court decision in ICWA case
- 'Reservation Dogs' returns for third season
- Northern Arizona Healthcare shares new hospital plans for Flagstaff campus
- St. Michaels' "Killer Kat" Lincoln: "I will never forget where I came from and who was behind me"
- Adapting to climate change on Hopi
- Around the Rez: week of Oct. 26
- Navajo Nation mails 110,000 hardship checks
- Leonard Peltier's 46 years in prison: ‘What else do you want?’
- Navajo Technical University receives $4 mil for environmental lab
- Wood for Life tribal fuelwood initiative receives national award
- 'Reservation Dogs' returns for third season
- Tribes wait for Supreme Court decision in ICWA case
- “Grand Finale” of fair season in Tuba City
- Deputy receives minor injuries in head-on collision
- Award-winning Diné filmmaker and former forensic photographer captures life and death on the Navajo Reservation in “Shutter”
- Tuba City doctor’s death sheds light on awareness of physician suicide
- Navajo Nation mails 110,000 hardship checks
- Western Navajo Fair announces record attendance as opening concert series kicks off events
- Applications open for Navajo School Clothing and Supplies
- Miss Western Navajo Dayhenoa Yazzie
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: