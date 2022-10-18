Yoyhoyam and Danza Mexica Mexicayoti participate in Indigenous Peoples Day in Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The city of Flagstaff hosted an Indigenous Peoples Day event, “Honoring the Voices of Our Youth,” Oct. 10 at Flagstaff City Hall.

The event featured virtual and in-person sessions that included in-depth discussions, as well as cultural performances and share.

The opening session included a welcome from Mayor Paul Deasy and opening remarks from Rose Toehe, coordinator for Indigenous Initiatives for the city of Flagstaff.

Sessions then moved to discussions on climate change, a youth panel discussing the contributions of Indigenous people in the community and then performances by Yoyhoyam, a Hopi and Tewa collective that performed a corn dance, and Danza Mexica Mexicayotia , a Danza group that focuses on bringing awareness to injustices affecting Indigenous people around the world.

Indigenous Peoples Day is a holiday that celebrates and honors Native American peoples and commemorates their histories and cultures. It is celebrated across the United States on the second Monday in October, and is an official city and state holiday in various localities.

Indigenous Peoples Day started with a movement in Berkeley, California, in 1992, to coincide with the 500th anniversary of the arrival of Columbus in the Americas on October 12, 1492. In 2014, many other cities and states began recognizing the holiday.

President Joe Biden issued the first presidential proclamation of Indigenous Peoples Day in 2021, which gave support in the efforts to refocus Columbus Day in recognition of the Italian explorer’s poor treatment of people who already occupied what came to be known as the Americas.

About 20 states observe Indigenous Peoples Day by law, through proclamation or other action, along with cities and universities across the country.