OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Wed, Oct. 19
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Tuba City High School brings home homecoming win Oct.14

(Gilbert Honanie/NHO)

(Gilbert Honanie/NHO)

Originally Published: October 18, 2022 8:22 a.m.

Tuba City High School defeated the Red Mesa Redskins in a homecoming win Oct. 14. Tuba City High School celebrated homecoming with alumni and area elementary schools with a bonfire and other activities. The teams are in the newly formed AIA 2A San Juan Conference.

Photo Gallery

Tuba City wins Homecoming game
Donate to nhonews.com Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas