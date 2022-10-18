Diné designer Jaden Redhair creates coyote-inspired design for new “Tó éíá” (Water is Life") bottle
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Nalgene Water Fund (NWF) announced a new design within the “Tó éí iiná” (Water is Life) limited-edition series created by Diné designer Jaden Redhair. Five dollars of every bottle sale will continue to go toward supporting local nonprofits addressing the water crisis on the Navajo Nation.
According to The Navajo Water Project, 30 percent of Navajo families live without running water and are 67 times more likely than other Americans to live without running water or a toilet. Nalgene Outdoor partnered with Redhair in 2020 to create the first artist-designed, limited-edition bottle for the NWF. After record sales and multiple rounds of reprints, the NWF has donated nearly $80,000, to date, to two nonprofit partners on the Navajo Nation that work to make safe drinking water more accessible, DigDeep and Community Outreach and Patient Empowerment (COPE).
“I’m so pleased that my passion for design can educate so many people outside of the Navajo Nation about the essential role of water in our culture and continue to help raise funds toward improving access to clean water for our people,” said Redhair, age 22, a Navajo artist and recent Stanford University graduate, born for the Jemez Clan.
The new limited-edition “Tó éí iiná” (Water is Life) bottle is available exclusively at Nalgene.com and retails for $20. The 32-ounce Sustain™ bottle is made from Eastman’s Tritan Renew™ material derived from 50 percent recycled plastic.
Like all Nalgene bottles, it is leak proof, dishwasher-safe and ready for all of life’s everyday adventures.
“We’re thankful to have partners like Jaden Redhair who can create amazing designs and DigDeep and COPE who can immediately put the money into the Navajo community creating jobs, installing water systems, and benefiting the Navajo people,” said Elissa McGee, general manager, Nalgene Outdoor.
