OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Wed, Oct. 19
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Black bear strolls through Canyon de Chelly

A black bear was photographed taking a walk in Canyon de Chelly National Monument Oct. 13. Visitors on a ranger-led hike were able to watch the bear from a distance. (Photo/K. Begay/Canyon de Chelly)

A black bear was photographed taking a walk in Canyon de Chelly National Monument Oct. 13. Visitors on a ranger-led hike were able to watch the bear from a distance. (Photo/K. Begay/Canyon de Chelly)

Originally Published: October 18, 2022 8:50 a.m.

A black bear was photographed taking a walk in Canyon de Chelly National Monument Oct. 13. Visitors on a ranger-led hike were able to watch the bear from a distance.

Donate to nhonews.com Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas