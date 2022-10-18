Around the Rez: week of Oct. 19
Holiday Food Distributions in November
• Chinle High School
Nov. 2, 10 a.m. to noon
U.S. Highway 191
Chinle, AZ 86503
Vehicle line opens at 9 a.m.
• Kayenta Rodeo Grounds
Nov. 3, 10 a.m. to noon
US Highway 160
Kayenta, AZ 86033
Vehicle lineup opens at 9 a.m.
• Navajo Nation Fair Office
Nov. 9, 10 a.m. to noon
State Route 264
St. Michaels, AZ 86511
Vehicle lineup opens at 9 a.m.
• Hopi Junior Senior High School
Nov. 10, 10 a.m. to noon
10am-12pm
State Route 264
Keams Canyon, AZ 86034
Vehicle lineup opens at 9 a.m.
• Rodeo Circle
Nov. 15, 10 a.m. to noon
Route 66
Peach Springs, AZ 86434
Vehicle lineup opens at 9 a.m.
• Western Navajo Fairgrounds
Nov. 17, 10 a.m. to noon
U.S. Highway 160
Tuba City, AZ 86045
Vehicle lineup opens at 9 a.m.
More information about volunteering at the various locations is available by calling (602) 344-4124 or by email at mobiledistribution@stmarysfoodbank.org or by visiting stmarysfb.org/volunteernaz.
• Distributions may close early if food runs out.
More information: Each household must be present to receive food. Arizona ID is required. Please refer to azfoodhelp.org for traffic plans for each location. No overnight parking. Expect Traffic Delays. Be prepared. St. Mary’s Food Bank is an equal opportunity provider and employer.
Flagstaff Justice and Municipal courts will hold court in Tuba City Nov. 9
The Flagstaff Justice Court and the Flagstaff Municipal Court will hold court in Tuba City, Arizona Nov. 9 at 1 p.m.
Pre-registration is required. Those with an open criminal or traffic case with the Flagstaff Justice Court and/or Flagstaff Municipal Court, including cases with outstanding warrants can register.
Individuals may appear in court without fear of being arrested. If an individual has a warrant out of the Flagstaff Justice Court and/or Flagstaff Municipal Court, they can register for court and ask the judge that it be cancelled.
Deadline to register is Nov. 8, by 4 p.m. More information and to register is available by calling (928) 283-4518.
6th annual outdoor Halloween carnival
October 2022 has arrived and that means the 6th annual Outdoor Halloween Carnival is just around the corner bringing Halloween enthusiasts to the Honyumptewa's residence in lower Polaccca, Arizona (Highway 264, milepost 391.8).
The carnival is scheduled for Oct. 30 and will start at 9 a.m. (MST). As in previous years, there will be plenty of food and game booths, along with music.
A Halloween costume contest will take place at 3 p.m. and is open to all age groups. Prizes will be awarded in various categories. A cash and prize bingo will also start at 4 p.m.
Hand sanitizing stations will be available on site, along with face masks upon request. More booth information or vendors may call (928) 737-0174 after 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, or by text (928)206-7801 anytime. The event is sponsored by DHD Events.
Job Corps (free trade school) will interview in Flagstaff
Do you know a young person (16-24 years old) who might like to earn a certification to start a technical career (construction, health care, security, business and more)? More information by contacting Terry at (602) 377-4352 or white.terry@jobcorps.org. More information at phoenix.jobcorps.gov.
Indigenous knowledge and water security event Oct. 19
On Oct. 19 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., the Navajo Nation Museum and We are Water are hosting an Indigenous knowledge and water security film festival and speaker panel
The event will focus on Indigenous solutions for water security, and include hands-on activities for kids and families, a screening of films about water in Navajo and a panel discussion with local experts.
This is an opportunity for community to ask questions.
Northland Pioneer college shows "Locally Grown" juried art exhibit
The college will display the art from Oct. 31 to Dec. 2 in the Talon Gallery on the Show Low White Mountain Campus.
More information about the Locally Grown exhibit or gallery shows, is available by contacting Magda Gluszek, at (928) 536-6176, (800) 266-7845, ext. 6176, or email magda.gluszek@npc.edu.
