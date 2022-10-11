Western Navajo Fair announces record attendance as opening concert series kicks off events

TUBA CITY, Ariz.. — After nearly a three year hiatus, the Western Navajo Fair returned to Tuba City, Arizona with Family Day officially kicking off events along with the opening concert series featuring Latino artists Lil Rob and MC Magic.

Mike Sixkiller, Western Navajo Fair spokesman, said the Oct. 6 crowds may have broken previous attendance records and he was happy with the outlook.

The Tuuvi Gathering, at the Village of Moenkopi, featured artisans and traditional dance performances from Zuni and the Hopi villages.