Deputy receives minor injuries in head-on collision
HOLBROOK, Ariz — One person is dead following a head on collision with a Navajo County Sheriff's Office deputy Oct. 2.
At approximately 4 p.m. Sunday, a Navajo County deputy was traveling north on State Route 377 near milepost 24 when he was struck head-on by an oncoming vehicle, NCSO said in a release.
The deputy was able to climb out of the crushed patrol unit and start directing traffic until another NCSO deputy arrived on the scene to check on the two individuals in the other vehicle.
The deputy and the driver of the red Camaro were transported to a local hospital for further treatment.
The passenger of the Camaro ultimately succumbed to his injuries from the car crash.
The deputy was treated for minor injuries and released from the hospital. The driver of the Camaro was air lifted to Flagstaff Medical Center and was listed in serious condition. The investigation is being handled by the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
"Always wear your seatbelts, obey the speed limit signs, and if you are passing make sure it is safe and never pass in a no-passing zone," the Sheriff's Office said.
- 'Reservation Dogs' returns for third season
- “Grand Finale” of fair season in Tuba City
- Tribes wait for Supreme Court decision in ICWA case
- Navajo researcher’s work highlights community’s resilience during pandemic
- Applications open for Navajo School Clothing and Supplies
- Tuba City doctor’s death sheds light on awareness of physician suicide
- Award-winning Diné filmmaker and former forensic photographer captures life and death on the Navajo Reservation in “Shutter”
- Antinanco and K’eh Native Action bring solar water pumps to Sacred Mountain Sundance Community in Pinon
- Navajo Nation mails 110,000 hardship checks
- Navajo Country employee Alonzo Begay passes away in car accident
- 'Reservation Dogs' returns for third season
- Tuba City doctor’s death sheds light on awareness of physician suicide
- Navajo Nation mourns loss of long-time employee Delphine Martinez
- Navajo Country employee Alonzo Begay passes away in car accident
- Tribes wait for Supreme Court decision in ICWA case
- A mud-caked “terra incognita” emerges in Glen Canyon as Lake Powell declines
- “Grand Finale” of fair season in Tuba City
- COVID on the Navajo Nation: Uncontrolled spread in 33 communities
- Players honor fallen athletes at Tuba City High School game
- Man charged after girls found in enclosed trailer in Flagstaff
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: