David Coolidge selected as new city manager of Winslow
WINSLOW, Ariz. — David Coolidge is the new Winslow City Manager.
On Sept. 27, during the regularly scheduled Winslow City Council meeting, the council appointed Coolidge as the city manager effective immediately.
Coolidge had been filling the position since August, following the departure of John Barkley.
Coolidge has been employed with the City of Winslow since October 2012.
He has served in the capacity as the human resources director, assistant city manager, and more recently serving as theiinterim city manager since July of 2022.
"The City Council looks forward to Mr. Coolidge utilizing his knowledge and leadership skills to implement the Council’s vision for the City of Winslow," the city said in a statement.
Coolidge believes the future is bright for Winslow and is excited at the prospect of being an integral member of the staff and community which he proudly calls home, they said.
