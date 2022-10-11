Around Winslow: Week of Oct.12

Upcoming meetings:

A Winslow Planning & Zoning Hearing ~ scheduled for Oct. 10 at 6 p.m. has been cancelled.

The Winslow City Council meeting for Oct. 11 at 6:30 p.m. has been cancelled.

The next Airport Commission meeting is Oct. 17 at 4:30 p.m.

The Agriculture Commission meeting is Oct. 19 at 4:30 p.m.

The Arts Council Meeting is the third Thursday of each month. The next meeting is Oct. 20 at 5:15 p.m.

Winslow Unified School District Governing Board meets Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. at the District Board Room, 2nd Floor, 800 No. Apache Dr. in Winslow.

BNSF road closure

The current dates for the BNSF road closure in Holbrook are Oct. 22 at 1 p.m. to Oct 25 until work is complete.

There will be no regular traffic crossing during this time (only emergency traffic on First Street and Joy Nevin).

All traffic going northbound will be routed through St. Johns, State Route 180 to State Route 191.

All traffic going southbound will be routed either on State Route 191 or to Winslow.

No heavy truck traffic is allowed through Joseph City or Territorial Road.

Halloween Parade in the Park Oct. 28

The Halloween Parade in the Park is Oct. 28 at the Girl Scout House, 500 E. Cherry St., from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event is free with free candy bags to fill. There are currently 40 plus businesses participating.

Parking will be available at the indoor pool. No parking at Vargas Field on Maple Street., emergency vehicles will be parked at that location.

More information is available by contacting the Recreation Department at (928) 289-5174.

Event organizers said to come dressed in your costume. Volunteers will have tables lining a pathway through the park handing out candy to all the children that attend.

Health & Wellness Tai Chi Mondays

The Navajo county Public Health Services District is hosting Tai Chi classes every Monday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Winslow Library. Tai Chi is slow conscious movement with deep breathing. It helps increase strength, improve balance, helps posture and could prevent falls with strengthening. Sessions are free. More information is availalbe by contact Robin house (928) 524-4750 ext. 5513.

Halloween Trunk or Treat Oct. 31

Slow Life Car Club, Just Cruis' N Car Club and the Winslow Art Council are hosting a trunk or treat event Oct. 31 at the corner of Kinsley and 2nd Street. The event begins at 6 p.m. There is also a raffle for a low rider bike. Tickerst are $5 or 3 for $10 and will be announced at the event.

Friends of Library Book Sale Nov. 4 and 5

The Friends of the Library annual books sale returns Nov. 4 and 5 at the Winslow Library. A members only night in Nov. 3.