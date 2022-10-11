Around the Rez: week of Oct. 12

Flagstaff casting call for students and teachers

APK Creative is seeking students and teachers in the Flagstaff area for a wide variety of roles for an upcoming commercial that will highlight the benefits of in-person learning.

The commercial will film Oct. 22-24 and applicants do not need to be available all days in order to submit.

More information or to submit your information is available at flagstaffcasting.com. Deadline is Oct. 14.

6th annual outdoor Halloween carnival

October 2022 has arrived and that means the 6th annual Outdoor Halloween Carnival is just around the corner bringing Halloween enthusiasts to the Honyumptewa's residence in lower Polaccca, Arizona (Highway 264, milepost 391.8).

The carnival is scheduled for Oct. 30 and will start at 9 a.m. (MST). As in previous years, there will be plenty of food and game booths, along with music.

A Halloween costume contest will take place at 3 p.m. and is open to all age groups. Prizes will be awarded in various categories. A cash and prize bingo will also start at 4 p.m.

Hand sanitizing stations will be available on site, along with face masks upon request. More booth information or vendors may call (928) 737-0174 after 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, or by text (928)206-7801 anytime. The event is sponsored by DHD Events.

Native pastors conference

Winslow First Baptist Church, 411 N. Warren Ave., hosts a free conference related to Native pastors and churches Oct. 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Topics covered are church responsibility, land permits and legal liability protections.

Lunch is provided for attendees and pre-registration is at butterfly.chase77@gmail.com. The sessions are co-sponsored by Arizona and New Mexico coalitition of Indigenous Christian Churches. More information available by callling Melvin at (928) 814-8302.

Job Corps (free trade school) will interview in Flagstaff

Do you know a young person (16-24 years old) who might like to earn a certification to start a technical career (construction, health care, security, business and more)? More information by contacting Terry at (602) 377-4352 or white.terry@jobcorps.org. More information at phoenix.jobcorps.gov.

Indigenous knowledge and water security event Oct. 19

On Oct. 19 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., the Navajo Nation Museum and We are Water are hosting an Indigenous Knowledge and water Security film festival and speaker panel

The event will focus on Indigenous solutions for water security, and include hands-on activities for kids and families, a screening of films about water in Navajo and a panel discussion with local experts.

This is an opportunity for community to ask questions.

Northland Pioneer college shows "Locally Grown" juried art exhibit

The college will display the art from Oct. 31 to Dec. 2 in the Talon Gallery on the Show Low White Mountain Campus.

More information about the Locally Grown exhibit or gallery shows, is available by contacting Magda Gluszek, at (928) 536-6176, (800) 266-7845, ext. 6176, or email magda.gluszek@npc.edu.

To contribute: email editorial@nhonews.com or write Navajo-Hopi Observer, 118 S. 3rd St. Williams, AZ 86046