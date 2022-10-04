Tuba City’s Royd Lee finalist for 2023 Arizona Teacher of the Year®

TUBA CITY, Ariz. — Tuba City Unified School District Navajo language teacher Royd Lee is one of the five finalists to become the 2023 Arizona Teacher of the Year® /Ambassador of Excellence when the winner is announced Oct. 15 in Phoenix.

The event takes place at the Madison Center for the Arts in Phoenix. Desert Financial serves as the presenting sponsor for the Arizona Teacher of the Year® awards for the past three years.

Lee said previously that parents and grandparents have a role to play in students learning.

“Teaching our students every day, this is like a partnership between the teachers and the parents and grandparents to help the students do the very best they can,” Lee said. “When we have that family support, it makes all the difference in a student’s success at their school work.”

The Arizona Education Foundation (AEF) has served and champions excellence in the state’s public education system since 1983.

“There are so many wonderful teachers throughout the state of Arizona who inspire their students and exemplify the best in our education system,” said Kim Graham, executive director of AEF. “We are so proud that this program is now in its 40th year, and we can continue celebrating educators making a positive impact on their students and communities.”

Lee is part of the Navajo Language and Culture program that focuses on developing students holistically using a foundation called Din4 Educational Philosophy and Empowering Values of the Din4.

Teachers can self-nominate or be nominated by a student, co-worker, administrator, school, district committee, friend or family member for the award.

AES said the awards ceremony is an opportunity for businesses, community organizations, local leaders, school districts and others who value teacher to join and show their appreciation and respect for Arizona public school educators.

The 2023 Arizona Teacher of the Year® will receive $15,000 and become Arizona’s candidate for National Teacher of the Year. The finalist will have the opportunity to meet President Joe Biden at the White House and experience a week-long trip to the International Space Camp in Alabama. They will also be considered for an honorary doctorate from Northern Arizona University.