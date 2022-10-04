Ranger’s Log: Grand Canyon rangers respond to house fire, domestic incidents, intoxicated subjects, assaults on South Rim

The following is a list of calls from the South Rim District Report for the period ending Sept. 10.

On Aug. 28, rangers responded to Pinyon Park for a report of possible trespassing and disorderly conduct. A 40-year-old Grand Canyon resident told rangers his mother’s significant other had entered the residence and threatened him, but further investigation revealed it was the subject who was trespassing. The subject was arrested for false report, false information, public intoxication and trespassing.

On Aug. 29, rangers were dispatched to an elk vs. vehicle collision. A 68-year-old man from Dublin, Gerorgia reported property damage only. The elk was dispatched by rangers.

On Aug. 29, rangers received a report for a possible sexual assault of a Grand Canyon resident. Rangers have identified a possible suspect and are investigating.

On Aug. 30, rangers assisted Coconino County Sheriff’s Office with a report of disorderly conduct at the Best Western in Tusayan, Arizona. A suspected intoxicated man had been disrupting residents at the employee housing but left before rangers arrived. Rangers were unable to locate the subject.

On Aug. 30, rangers were dispatched to Victor Hall Annex for a report of a possibly intoxicated male yelling, arguing with a resident and banging on doors.

The subject left before rangers arrived, and rangers were unable to locate him.

On Aug. 30, rangers responded to the El Tovar for a possible suicidal person. A resident of Grand Canyon had made concerning statements but was found to be in good spirits and not suicidal. The female was given informationfor crisis resources in Grand Canyon and Flagstaff.

On Aug. 31, rangers were flagged down for a man lying in the woods near Albright Training Center on the walkway to school. Further investigation revealed the person had spent the night out, and was incoherent. The 29-year-old Grand Canyon resident was arrested for public intoxication.

On Sept. 1, rangers were dispatched to the Coconino Apartments for a report of yelling and fighting within a residence. Rangers arrived to an active argument between a 26-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man, both residents of Grand Canyon. Further investigation revealed a physical altercation between the subjects. The man was arrested for disorderly conduct – fighting and public intoxication; the woman was arrested for disorderly conduct – fighting.

On Sept. 2, rangers responded to Trailer Village for an altercation. Rangers identified two men, both residents of Grand Canyon. The subjects had both been drinking and were upset over money. Further investigation revealed one man had escalated the disagreement to a physical altercation. The man was subsequently arrested for disorderly conduct —fighting.

On Sept. 2, rangers were dispatched to Bourbon Street for a report of a man entering a 21-year-old woman’s residence without permission. A male resident of Grand Canyon was exiting the female’s residence when rangers attempted to contact him. The subject fought with responding rangers. Rangers deployed a taser and arrested the male for trespassing, failure to obey lawful order, and resisting arrest.

On Sept. 4, rangers stopped a vehicle for multiple lane violations, erratic braking and speed. Following investigation, the driver, a 19-year-old male resident of Grand Canyon was arrested for DUI drugs, possession of a controlled substance, unsafe operations, and open container of alcohol.

On Sept. 4, Grand Canyon Fire Department was requested to respond to a trailer fire threatening an adjacent structure in Valle. The structure was saved, but the trailer was lost. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

On Sept. 6, rangers responded to the Recreation Center for a report of an intoxicated male causing a disturbance at a volleyball game. Rangers contacted a 23-year-old male resident of Grand Canyon who failed to follow commands and fought with rangers. The subject was arrested for public

intoxication, interference, failure to obey lawful order, and disorderly conduct –noise.

On Sept. 8, rangers received a report of a male passed out in Victor Hall. Upon arrival, rangers identified a 40-year-old male resident of Grand Canyon with obvious signs of intoxication and injuries. The subject was arrested for public intoxication and trespassing, transported to the hospital in custody, and transported to jail following hospital release.

On Sept. 9, rangers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance at the Mohave Apartments. A 27-year-old male resident of Santa Fe, NM and his parents, residents of Grand Canyon, engaged in a verbal altercation. Rangers helped mediate and the male subject agreed to go to bed. The subject received a verbal warning for possession of a controlled substance, which rangers confiscated. Rangers also provided crisis center information to both parties.

Information provided by Grand Canyon National Park.