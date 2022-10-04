OFFERS
Prostate cancer screening in Flagstaff

By Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: October 4, 2022 9:29 a.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — On Oct. 17, Prostate On-Site Project, a medical mobile service, will be providing affordable prostate cancer screenings to men 40 years and older, or younger if a history of prostate cancer runs in the family.

Prostate cancer frequently presents itself without any signs or symptoms. One in 7 men will develop the disease in their lifetime; if detected early, the course of treatment is less evasive, and survival is nearly 100 percent possible.

The event runs from 8 a.m. to noon.

Reservations are required for the prostate cancer screenings – The group accepts AETNA, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna, HealthNet, United HealthCare and Humana insurance.

Some specialist co-pay fees may apply- Medicare is not covered.

There is a special rate for trust and state employees

Anyone without insurance can pay $81 for the screening.

Appointments are required

and can by made by calling (480) 964-3013 or 1-800-828-6139.

