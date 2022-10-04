OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Wed, Oct. 05
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Navajo County Sheriff recognizes long-time SAR volunteer

Navajo County Sheriff's Office honored retiring SAR member Debra Jones for her work with Navajo County Search and Rescue Sept. 13. Jones and her K-9s have volunteered for SAR for eight years. (Photo/Navajo County)

Navajo County Sheriff's Office honored retiring SAR member Debra Jones for her work with Navajo County Search and Rescue Sept. 13. Jones and her K-9s have volunteered for SAR for eight years. (Photo/Navajo County)

Originally Published: October 4, 2022 9:26 a.m.

Navajo County Sheriff's Office honored retiring SAR member Debra Jones for her work with Navajo County Search and Rescue Sept. 13. Jones and her K-9s have volunteered for SAR for eight years.

photo

Navajo County Sheriff's Office honored retiring SAR member Debra Jones for her work with Navajo County Search and Rescue Sept. 13. Jones and her K-9s have volunteered for SAR for eight years. (Photo/Navajo County)

Donate to nhonews.com Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas