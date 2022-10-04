Navajo County Sheriff recognizes long-time SAR volunteer
Originally Published: October 4, 2022 9:26 a.m.
Navajo County Sheriff's Office honored retiring SAR member Debra Jones for her work with Navajo County Search and Rescue Sept. 13. Jones and her K-9s have volunteered for SAR for eight years.
