Grand Canyon Chamber of Commerce hosts inaugural Bike Poker Run

TUSAYAN, Ariz. — The Grand Canyon Chamber of Commerce launched its first “Bike Poker Run” Sept. 24. The event coincided with the Bike Your Park day and gave riders a chance to explore Grand Canyon National Park, the Greenway Trail and win prizes from local sponsors.



Participants started biking at the IMAX Theater and rode to five of the participating Tusayan businesses: Buck Wild Hummer Tours, Pink Jeep Tours, the IMAX Theater, Foodie Club, Wendy’s, Red Feather Lodge, Holiday Inn Express, McDonald’s and the Grand Canyon Chocolate Factory to build their poker hand before entering Grand Canyon National Park.

Prize winners were announced by text and email, prizes included Yeti cups, tours by Pink Jeep and Buck Wild, and several other additional prizes, according to Grand Canyon Chamber of Commerce President Stoney Ward.





“Bike Your Park” occurred in conjunction with National Public Lands Day which has been held annually since 1994 on the fourth Saturday in September. It’s a fee-free day with admission costs waived at national parks and other public lands.



Part of the focus on bicyclists is from a marketing perspective, according to Ward.

Non-resident bicyclists contributed $88 million to the Arizona economy, including $57 million in retail sales, according to a 2013 study commissioned by the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The “Bike Poker Run” is part of a recent initiative by the Grand Canyon Chamber of Commerce to offer monthly events and provide additional activities for families, according to Ward.

It follows the inaugural “Birds of Play” Memorial Day event at Raptor Ranch in Valle. There will be other new events the chamber will be hosting later this year, but details are not available at this time.

“We're working together to make a fun experience and unforgettable experiences for our Grand Canyon community and its visitors,” Ward said. “And to encourage people to stay longer in the surrounding areas.”

One way that the chamber plans to accomplish that in coming months is with new multimedia products.

"The chamber has always promoted the surrounding areas on our website and we're working towards a digital visitor's guide that is actually going to highlight those areas more,” Ward said. “It's going to have listings for the Grand Canyon, Sedona Flagstaff and Williams and we're going to highlight their attractions.”

The digital guide will launch within the next few months as a website and smartphone app with part of its focus being videos that illustrate the various outdoor recreation opportunities in Grand Canyon National Park and its gateway communities according to Ward.



More information about the Grand Canyon Chamber of Commerce and future events can be found at www.grandcanyoncvb.org.