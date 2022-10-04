Community calendar

Tusayan marketing focus meeting Oct. 5

The town of Tusayan is hosting a marketing focus group and meeting Oct. 5 at 1 p.m. It will be at the Tusayan Townhall at 845 Mustang Drive in Tusayan.

Tusayan Library Storytime Oct. 7

The Tusayan Library has story time and activities for children every Friday at 10 a.m. This week’s story is “The Berenstain Bear Spooky Stories.” Children will have the opportunity to make their own scary monster.

Tusayan Town Council meeting Oct. 12

The Tusayan Town Council will have their next regular meeting Oct. 12 at 3 p.m. It will be at the Tusayan Townhall at 845 Mustang Drive in Tusayan.

Tusayan community awareness meeting Oct. 25

The town of Tusayan is hosting a community awareness meeting Oct. 25 at 1 p.m. It will be at the Tusayan Townhall at 845 Mustang Drive in Tusayan.

EKN community meeting Oct. 26

EKN has scheduled another community meeting for Oct. 26. EKN will discuss their proposed campground, hotel and resort development coming to the community of Tusayan. Community members that wish to sign up for emails can visit their website at www.aldeaatgrandcanyon.com/

COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot event Oct. 24

Coconino County Health and Human Services Mobile Vaccine Team will host a COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot event at the Tusayan Fire Department Tuesday, Oct. 25 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Grand Canyon and Tusayan community wellness meetings

Bi-monthly community wellness meetings occur the first and third Wednesday of every month from 2:30-3:30 p.m. The public is welcome to provide updates they’d like to share or ask questions or concerns regarding wellness and safety for the Grand Canyon community. Meeting Dial-in: 866-564-9784. Participant Passcode: 2065751

Grand Canyon Community Yoga

Grand Canyon Community Yoga is being offered at the Rec Center on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6:30-7:30 p.m. More information is available from the Rec Center at (928) 638-3389.

Narcotics Anonymous

Narcotics Anonymous is offered at the Grand Canyon Recreation Center in Grand Canyon Village on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. More information is available from Kenny B. at (541) 324-5573.